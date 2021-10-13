Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Up 6.7%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)’s stock price shot up 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.42 and last traded at $35.95. 3,276 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 173,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.68.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday.
The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.61.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Inhibrx by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Inhibrx by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Inhibrx by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Inhibrx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Inhibrx by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.
