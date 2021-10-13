Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Up 6.7%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)’s stock price shot up 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.42 and last traded at $35.95. 3,276 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 173,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.68.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.61.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 742.82% and a negative return on equity of 114.87%. The business had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Inhibrx by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Inhibrx by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Inhibrx by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Inhibrx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Inhibrx by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

