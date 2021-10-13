Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.44.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INGXF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Shares of INGXF stock opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 0.37.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $138.89 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 22.41%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $0.5736 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.