Innova (INN) Trading Up 24.8% Over Last Week

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Innova has a market capitalization of $223,117.14 and $91.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Innova coin can currently be bought for $0.0323 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Innova has traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Innova alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000038 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000463 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.