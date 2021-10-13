Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 65.6% from the September 15th total of 22,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 2nd quarter valued at $464,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

ISSC opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $118.31 million, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.52.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

