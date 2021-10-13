Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.33

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and traded as high as $8.71. Inpex shares last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 7,951 shares trading hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Inpex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. Inpex had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 1.89%.

Inpex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPXHY)

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

