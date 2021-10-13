Inscription Capital LLC Buys Shares of 17,004 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,077,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,658 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,874,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 863.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 341,304 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,398.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 251,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,603,000 after purchasing an additional 234,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $12,494,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

SPLV stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,486. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.74. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $64.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.