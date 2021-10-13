Inscription Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 202,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,430,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,598,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $590,828,000 after purchasing an additional 64,530 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $358.16 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99. The stock has a market cap of $99.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $353.25 and a 200 day moving average of $371.83.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.03.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

