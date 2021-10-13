Inscription Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 6,030 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,542,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,506,000 after purchasing an additional 663,137 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,907,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,130,000 after purchasing an additional 320,158 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 10.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,612,000 after purchasing an additional 912,551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,312,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,817,000 after purchasing an additional 726,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,216,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Argus boosted their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.82.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $265,853.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,815 shares of company stock valued at $10,850,755 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $196.90. 6,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,307. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $210.10. The company has a market cap of $93.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

