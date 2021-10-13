Inscription Capital LLC Sells 125,961 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Inscription Capital LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125,961 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 125.4% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.48. 49,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,148. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $78.28 and a 52 week high of $107.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.22.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

