Inscription Capital LLC Takes Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $134,279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,351,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,971,000 after acquiring an additional 512,955 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,920,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,060,000 after acquiring an additional 365,824 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 689,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,732,000 after acquiring an additional 364,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,048,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $385,204,000 after buying an additional 251,618 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,725. The company has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.44. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.30 and a 12-month high of $246.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSI. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.54.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

