Insider Buying: Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Director Jinn Wu purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jinn Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Jinn Wu purchased 50,000 shares of Athenex stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $161,000.00.

NASDAQ ATNX traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.71. 849,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,143,579. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Athenex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $296.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. Athenex had a negative net margin of 121.58% and a negative return on equity of 84.67%. The business had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.07 million. As a group, analysts expect that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATNX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Athenex from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Athenex by 7.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,735,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,118,000 after buying an additional 486,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 3,999.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,098,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,365 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 62.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,660,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 636,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 10.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 127,441 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 11.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 856,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 87,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

