Insider Buying: Galena Mining Limited (ASX:G1A) Insider Buys 192,207 Shares of Stock

Galena Mining Limited (ASX:G1A) insider Alexander Molyneux bought 192,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,480.37 ($26,771.69).

Alexander Molyneux also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Galena Mining alerts:

On Monday, September 27th, Alexander Molyneux bought 107,793 shares of Galena Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,205.36 ($15,860.97).

The company has a quick ratio of 29.85, a current ratio of 29.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01.

Galena Mining Limited engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral projects in Australia. It explores for copper, gold, lead, silver, zinc, and manganese deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Abra Base Metals project located in the Gascoyne region, Western Australia. It also holds interests on Jillawarra prospects.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Galena Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galena Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.