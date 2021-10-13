Insider Buying: Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director Acquires 5,700 Shares of Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski purchased 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.67 per share, with a total value of C$15,219.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 449,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,200,165.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 29th, John Feliks Burzynski acquired 5,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,800.00.

On Friday, September 24th, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 10,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 11,500 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,510.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 3,500 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,130.40.

On Wednesday, August 18th, John Feliks Burzynski acquired 9,900 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,126.00.

TSE:OSK traded up C$0.04 on Wednesday, reaching C$2.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,234. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.33 and a 1-year high of C$4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.28. The firm has a market cap of C$940.02 million and a PE ratio of -52.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.03.

Several brokerages recently commented on OSK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “$5.50” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Friday, August 27th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

