Insider Buying: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Scott Robinson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 396,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,735,095.94.

Scott Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Scott Robinson sold 15,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.63, for a total value of C$99,477.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Scott Robinson bought 20,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.97 per share, with a total value of C$139,400.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Scott Robinson bought 8,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.75 per share, with a total value of C$54,000.00.

PEY traded down C$0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.41. 1,226,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,950. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52 week low of C$2.35 and a 52 week high of C$10.43.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$140.46 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 1.3999999 EPS for the current year.

PEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.25.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

