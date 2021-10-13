Insider Buying: Splitit Payments Ltd (ASX:SPT) Insider Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Splitit Payments Ltd (ASX:SPT) insider Thierry Denis purchased 1,000,000 shares of Splitit Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.35 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$350,000.00 ($250,000.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 27.78, a current ratio of 28.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.23.

Get Splitit Payments alerts:

Splitit Payments Company Profile

Splitit Payments Ltd provides payment solution services in New York, Israel, London, and Australia. Its solution enables customers to pay for purchases with an existing debit or credit card by splitting the cost into interest and fee free monthly payments. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Splitit Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splitit Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.