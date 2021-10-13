Insider Selling: Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Insider Sells 1,270 Shares of Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) insider Alan J. Russell sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $22,885.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EWTX stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 52,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,253. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $40.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.67.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewise Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWTX. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

