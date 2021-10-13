Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Sells 9,335 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $165,042.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Zuora stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.91. 1,990,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.38.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZUO shares. Craig Hallum began coverage on Zuora in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zuora has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

