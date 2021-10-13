Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Insperity reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NSP shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.77.

NYSE:NSP traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. Insperity has a twelve month low of $71.23 and a twelve month high of $122.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $1,691,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,951.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,650,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,411 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,827. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Insperity by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

