Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Given New C$195.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$197.00 to C$195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.15% from the company’s previous close.

IFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$193.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cormark set a C$168.21 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$191.31.

IFC stock traded up C$0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$166.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,492. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$171.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$167.22. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$131.94 and a 12 month high of C$178.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.44 by C$0.82. The firm had revenue of C$3.82 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

