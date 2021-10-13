Intact Financial’s (IFC) Outperform Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$197.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IFC. National Bankshares increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intact Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$215.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$193.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$193.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$191.49.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Shares of TSE:IFC traded down C$1.48 on Wednesday, hitting C$164.62. The stock had a trading volume of 109,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,079. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$171.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$167.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.49. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$131.94 and a twelve month high of C$178.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.44 by C$0.82. The firm had revenue of C$3.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.