IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Shares Up 1.2%

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 528.50 ($6.90) and last traded at GBX 525.50 ($6.87). 191,854 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 375,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 519.50 ($6.79).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on IntegraFin in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a GBX 610 ($7.97) price objective for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 549.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 538.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 36.75.

In related news, insider Michael Howard sold 3,538,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 563 ($7.36), for a total transaction of £19,920,330.61 ($26,026,039.47). Insiders bought a total of 83 shares of company stock valued at $44,844 in the last quarter.

IntegraFin Company Profile (LON:IHP)

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

