Integral Health Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 300,000 Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Alkermes as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Alkermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 600.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALKS shares. Bank of America cut shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.50. 12,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,114. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -77.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $303.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.83 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Emily Peterson Alva acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

