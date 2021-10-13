Integral Health Asset Management LLC Invests $4 Million in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total value of $3,314,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,970,706.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,929 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $404.09. 133,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,968,292. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $381.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.34. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $299.60 and a 12 month high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.79.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

