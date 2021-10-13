Integral Health Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,636,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of iRhythm Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,911,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at $369,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 23.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 20.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,139,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,283,000 after buying an additional 190,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 31.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC traded up $3.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.34. The company had a trading volume of 14,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,532. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 1.28. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $286.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

