Intellectus Partners LLC Grows Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 0.9% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $385.09. 89,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,580. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $420.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $129.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

