Intellectus Partners LLC Has $14.64 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,539 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 3.3% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $14,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at $25,650,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,698 shares of company stock worth $61,747,994 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $614.55.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $809.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,391,189. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $379.11 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $801.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 421.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $739.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $684.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

