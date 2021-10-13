Intellectus Partners LLC Has $6.32 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.4% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $360.18. The stock had a trading volume of 14,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,452. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $353.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.03.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

