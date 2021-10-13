Intellectus Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,242 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 0.9% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.41.

AAPL traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,682,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,454,203. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.21. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

