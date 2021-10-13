Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 2,013 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 2.3% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,361,666. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.81 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.92.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

