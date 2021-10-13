Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Director Sells $298,875.00 in Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Director John F. Crowley sold 2,500 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $298,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.35. 727,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,194. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $202.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTLA. Guggenheim began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

