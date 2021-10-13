Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,975 shares during the period. Intellia Therapeutics comprises 1.8% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Intellectus Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $7,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.07. 7,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,725. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.78 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 44,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $7,604,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,260,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $3,594,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 292,303 shares of company stock worth $45,380,815. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

