Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $128.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.50 and a 200-day moving average of $115.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -44.78 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 3,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $627,177.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John F. Crowley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $1,305,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,303 shares of company stock valued at $45,380,815 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTLA. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.