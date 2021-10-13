International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Increased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $1,236,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 18.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $210,000. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $271,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.75.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $140.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $125.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.