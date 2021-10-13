International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Price Target Cut to GBX 215 by Analysts at Barclays

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 215 ($2.81) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IAG. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 245 ($3.20) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital raised International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 204 ($2.67) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 224 ($2.93).

Shares of LON:IAG opened at GBX 174.46 ($2.28) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £8.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of GBX 88.69 ($1.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 166.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 184.03.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

