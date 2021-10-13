Internet Computer (ICP) Trading Down 14.8% Over Last 7 Days

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 13th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion and $382.61 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for about $43.95 or 0.00075593 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00070467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00116728 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,002.81 or 0.99770513 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,598.80 or 0.06190294 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 473,751,022 coins and its circulating supply is 173,770,283 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

