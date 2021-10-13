InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Stock Price Up 2.6%

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.86 and last traded at $13.86. Approximately 408 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

