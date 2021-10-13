Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,395 ($70.49).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITRK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.08) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 5,475 ($71.53) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,250 ($81.66) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Shares of Intertek Group stock opened at GBX 4,923 ($64.32) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,210.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9,352.65. The stock has a market cap of £7.95 billion and a PE ratio of 30.05. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,724 ($61.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,306 ($82.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of GBX 34.20 ($0.45) per share. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.64%.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.