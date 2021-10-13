Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,698 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 0.8% of Algert Global LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.55.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $6.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $534.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,002. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $550.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.58. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $312.05 and a 12-month high of $582.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.83 billion, a PE ratio of 71.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

