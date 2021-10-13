Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Up 275.0% in September

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.14. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.27 and a 1 year high of $26.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000.

