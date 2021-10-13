Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a growth of 544.3% from the September 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 82.3% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 280.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PFM opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.55. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

