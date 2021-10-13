Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund Declares Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VTA)

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by 6.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.62. 206,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,155. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

About Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

