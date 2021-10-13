Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,969,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,175,297,000 after purchasing an additional 202,267 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,657,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,060,051,000 after purchasing an additional 111,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,050,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,977,000 after purchasing an additional 21,018 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 1,846.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,169,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,872,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,510,000 after purchasing an additional 303,041 shares during the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.77.

NYSE IVZ opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.03. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

