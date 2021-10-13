Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Shares Bought by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC owned 30.08% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,819,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 337,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,127,000 after buying an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 232.7% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 46,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after buying an additional 32,763 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after buying an additional 32,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,027,000.

QQQM stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.85. The stock had a trading volume of 11,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,476. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $109.69 and a twelve month high of $157.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.63.

