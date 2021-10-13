Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a drop of 65.6% from the September 15th total of 169,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.44. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $17.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,522,000 after acquiring an additional 268,147 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,951,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 696,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after acquiring an additional 148,063 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 137,366 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 458,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 48,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

