Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a drop of 65.6% from the September 15th total of 169,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.44. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $17.29.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.
About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
