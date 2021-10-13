Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Bought by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,796 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,198,000 after buying an additional 75,372 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 178,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,572,000 after acquiring an additional 30,671 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 38.2% in the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 96,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 26,529 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $745,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter.

PHO stock opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $59.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

