Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the September 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

MHIVF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.10. 17,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,351. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.62. Invesque has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $3.59.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Invesque from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Invesque, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition of health care and senior living properties. Its portfolio includes investment properties, which are operated by providers of transitional care, long-term care, independent living, assisted living, and medical office properties.

