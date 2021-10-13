InvestDigital (IDT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $73,964.00

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. InvestDigital has a total market capitalization of $148,699.83 and $73,964.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, InvestDigital has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One InvestDigital coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get InvestDigital alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00045614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.42 or 0.00211697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00093774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

InvestDigital Profile

InvestDigital is a coin. It launched on January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 112,215,767 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestDigital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InvestDigital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InvestDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestDigital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.