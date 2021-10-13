Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Tesco (TSCDY)

Tesco (OTCMKTS: TSCDY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/7/2021 – Tesco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/7/2021 – Tesco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/29/2021 – Tesco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Tesco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

9/1/2021 – Tesco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/31/2021 – Tesco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/27/2021 – Tesco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/18/2021 – Tesco was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

OTCMKTS:TSCDY opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66. Tesco PLC has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

