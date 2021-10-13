Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Olympus (OCPNY)

Olympus (OTCMKTS: OCPNY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/6/2021 – Olympus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “OLYMPUS CORPORATION is a Japan-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of precision machineries and instruments. The businesses of the Company include Imaging System Business, Medical Systems Business, Life Science Business, Information and Communication Business, and Others Business. Olympus has always been a company that makes people’s dreams come true through innovative products. Olympus cameras have always been at the leading edge of innovation. “

9/28/2021 – Olympus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OLYMPUS CORPORATION is a Japan-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of precision machineries and instruments. The businesses of the Company include Imaging System Business, Medical Systems Business, Life Science Business, Information and Communication Business, and Others Business. Olympus has always been a company that makes people’s dreams come true through innovative products. Olympus cameras have always been at the leading edge of innovation. “

9/23/2021 – Olympus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “OLYMPUS CORPORATION is a Japan-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of precision machineries and instruments. The businesses of the Company include Imaging System Business, Medical Systems Business, Life Science Business, Information and Communication Business, and Others Business. Olympus has always been a company that makes people’s dreams come true through innovative products. Olympus cameras have always been at the leading edge of innovation. “

9/22/2021 – Olympus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OLYMPUS CORPORATION is a Japan-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of precision machineries and instruments. The businesses of the Company include Imaging System Business, Medical Systems Business, Life Science Business, Information and Communication Business, and Others Business. Olympus has always been a company that makes people’s dreams come true through innovative products. Olympus cameras have always been at the leading edge of innovation. “

8/27/2021 – Olympus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OLYMPUS CORPORATION is a Japan-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of precision machineries and instruments. The businesses of the Company include Imaging System Business, Medical Systems Business, Life Science Business, Information and Communication Business, and Others Business. Olympus has always been a company that makes people’s dreams come true through innovative products. Olympus cameras have always been at the leading edge of innovation. “

OCPNY stock opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Olympus Co. has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.89. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Olympus Co alerts:

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Olympus Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Olympus Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympus Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.