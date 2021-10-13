Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 6,969 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 954% compared to the typical daily volume of 661 call options.

Shares of NYSE:AMN traded down $6.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.82. 507,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $58.48 and a 12-month high of $123.73.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $857.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.37 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $223,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $836,810. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMN. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

